Egypt: Trade Minister Probes With Libyan Counterpart Economic Relations

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivene Gamea has hailed the strategic relations binding Egypt and Libya, describing them as brotherly and strategic based on long periods of understanding at all levels.

The minister's statements came during a meeting Monday with her Libyan counterpart Ahmed Abu Hisa and his accompanying delegation to discuss means of fostering economic relations.

Gamea pointed out to the importance of putting into effect all agreements signed between the two countries for carrying out joint projects in light of the political leadership's keenness on promoting joint cooperation.

Gamea said the Libyan market is one of the biggest markets in the future for Egyptian exports as it ranks the 11th worldwide and the fourth in the Arab world.

She said Egyptian exports to Libyan markets amounted to dlrs 572 million dollars last year.

For his part, Hisa expressed his country's keenness on promoting relations with its neighbors especially Egypt due to its Arab and geographic proximity to Libya.

