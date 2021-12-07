Egypt's Mufti Probes Religious Cooperation With Djibouti

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Grand Mufti and President of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Shawki Allam reviewed Sunday ways to promote religious cooperation with the Republic of Djibouti.

During a meeting with Djibouti's Minister of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf Moamen Hassan Berri on Sunday, Allam stressed that Egypt's Dar Al-Ifta is all ready to offer all forms of scholarly and Sharia education support to the Djiboutian ministry.

He also underscored the religious institution's willingness to provide fatwa training to Djiboutian cadres, and help them manage fatwa bodies effectively, making use of technological developments and digital transformation.

Hailing the deeply rooted historical ties between Egypt and all Nile basin countries, Shawki briefed the Djiboutian official on the history of Dar Al-Ifta, the official body for issuing religious fatwas, and its affiliates as well as their contributions to the field of fatwa, especially after establishing the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide in 2015 to combat extremism and takfiri ideologies.

Meanwhile, Berri underscored the need to improve religious and fatwa institutions to cope new technologies, voicing his county's interest in fostering cooperation with Dar Al-Ifta on that score.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X