Egypt's Mufti Probes Religious Cooperation With Djibouti

Egypt's Grand Mufti and President of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Shawki Allam reviewed Sunday ways to promote religious cooperation with the Republic of Djibouti.

During a meeting with Djibouti's Minister of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf Moamen Hassan Berri on Sunday, Allam stressed that Egypt's Dar Al-Ifta is all ready to offer all forms of scholarly and Sharia education support to the Djiboutian ministry.

He also underscored the religious institution's willingness to provide fatwa training to Djiboutian cadres, and help them manage fatwa bodies effectively, making use of technological developments and digital transformation.

Hailing the deeply rooted historical ties between Egypt and all Nile basin countries, Shawki briefed the Djiboutian official on the history of Dar Al-Ifta, the official body for issuing religious fatwas, and its affiliates as well as their contributions to the field of fatwa, especially after establishing the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide in 2015 to combat extremism and takfiri ideologies.

Meanwhile, Berri underscored the need to improve religious and fatwa institutions to cope new technologies, voicing his county's interest in fostering cooperation with Dar Al-Ifta on that score.