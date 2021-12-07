Egypt: Awqaf Minister Receives His Djiboutian Counterpart to Discuss Mutual Cooperation

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Awqaf his Excellency Prof. Dr. Mohamed Mukhtar Jumaa, received his Djiboutian counterpart, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Culture and Endowments of the Republic of Djibouti, his Excellency Moamen Hassan Berri, on Sunday morning 12/5/ 2021 AD at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs at the head of a high-level delegation that includes, the Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti in Cairo Ahmad Ali Berri, , the military attaché Colonel Othman Zaid, and Director General of the Institute of Moderation and Culture of Peace in the Republic of Djibouti Mr. Al-Saleh Ahmad Abdullah, to discuss ways of joint cooperation between the two ministries, especially with regard to the role of religious thought in the field of culture.

During the meeting, his Excellency the Djiboutian Minister was briefed on the efforts of the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf in confronting terrorism and eliminating extremist ideology, and spreading the enlightened moderate thought through the creation of a number of pages and channels that amounted to (28) sites, pages, channels and applications, in addition to developing the Ministry's website to spread true Islam. Pulling the rug from the extremist groups' websites and confronting the electronic battalions with argument and proof.

