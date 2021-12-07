Egypt: 42nd Session of ICESCO Executive Council Kicks Off in Cairo

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The 42nd session of the executive council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) kicked off in Cairo Monday, with the participation of 49 countries out of the 51 member states of the Organization.

Egypt's Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar delivered the inaugural speech to welcome delegations participating in the gathering.

ICESCO constitutes a framework for constructive cooperation and fruitful dialogue regarding issues of mutual concern in the fields of education, science and culture, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Those domains are key players in the development of human societies, the minister stressed.

Nations have come to understand the importance of owning an integrated database, educational experience and societal morals to be able to cope with developments and changes, Abdel Ghaffar told the participants.

The agenda of the executive council session includes the adoption of the draft agenda for the 14th session of ICESCO General Conference, which will be hosted by Egypt on December 8-9, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and in conjunction with the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research.

