Egypt: The "Differently-Abled" Celebration for People of Determination and Persons With Special Needs

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended on Sunday morning 5/12/2021 the "Differently-Abled" Celebration for People of Determination and persons with Special Needs at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

The celebration was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Speaker of the Senate Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Minister of Social Solidarity Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi and senior statesmen.

The ceremony coincides with the international Day of Persons with Disabilities, which the UN has been celebrating since 1992 to drum up support for this segment of society to ensure their rights and raise public awareness on the importance of merging them into political, economic and cultural life.

Upon entering the celebration hall, President Sisi greeted the audience, saying, "Happy New Year."

The ceremony began with recitation of verses of Holy Quran by child Ahmed Tamer whom the President had spoken to in a television interview run by journalist Sherif Amer.

Impressed by his memorization of the entire holy Quran at this young age, the President invited the child to recite verses of Quran at the first official celebration to come.

After reciting the verses of the Holy Qur'an, Rahma Mamdouh, an athletics player in Nasr City Club and a student at the Academy of Arts, the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts, expressed her joy at President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's constant presence in the "Differently-Abled" Celebration for People of Determination and persons with Special Needs.

Inas El Gebali, an athletic and weightlifting star and the first female of short stature to become a weightlifter, welcomed President Sisi saying "Despite the tough circumstances overwhelming the whole world due to coronavirus, we are still strong as Egypt has carried out several projects and our dreams are being crystallized."

In response to the greetings of Rahma Mamdouh and Enas El-Gabali, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said, "I am fine as long as you are fine," expressing his happiness to participate in the "Differently-Abled" Celebration for People of Determination and persons with Special Needs.

President Sisi added, "We are all happy with you, and all people love you. There is continuous support for you from the state and the people. You are welcome. I love you all. Thank you very much, Rahma. By God's willing, we will always be together."

The President stressed that the positive support of the Egyptians for people of determination has not stopped and never will; it will rather increase. He confirmed that the state is taking forward steps, but we have not reached yet the real appreciation of the treasure that Allah Almighty bestowed upon us.

Then, a documentary film entitled "Differently-Abled" was screened. The film was about the activities of the people with special needs and their cooperation with each other to counter fear and defeat challenges.

The film shed light on the president's interest in supporting the persons with special needs who have their impact on the society. It also showed how the development of their skills opened the road for defeating all despair and inspiring hope for all of them.

The film highlighted that Egypt is establishing the "New Republic", a country that appreciates the value of difference, achieves social solidarity, and guarantees to millions of Egyptians their right to a "decent life", noting that the state does not only give special care to people with special needs, however considers it as a basic human right.

After that, Madonna Jamal, who is deaf, even though a sign language interpreter and a student at the Institute of Theatrical Arts, presented a segment entitled "Ambassadors of Dreams" with artist Mustafa Shaaban.

One of the dream ambassadors, "Abdul Rahman" said that after his participation in "Differently-Abled" celebration last year, he was nominated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to attend training courses in the field of mass communication. He added that the way society views people of determination has changed for the better, as he now has many friends and has taken part in many conferences and forums, the most important of which was presenting the "Society Without Obstacles" conference at the level of the Arab world.

Abdul-Rahman presented a touching poem by his mother's words, expressing his gratitude for heras she never made him feel the loss of his father.

He expressed hope that he would become a successful media man and that his first interview would be with President Sisi.

Sisi was quick to respond: "The interview can be held now ... we have gained a great man of media ... and it is a chance to present him to Egypt and the whole world today."

Abdul-Rahman expressed his happiness, saying: "His dream was fulfilled last year by seeing President Sisi.. Today, it came true by making an interview with the president... I want to greet my mother."

The President commented saying: "Today, she will be honored on stage for the beautiful poetry and the wonderful personality she brought up."

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said he is yet to live the happiest moment of his life, but the hardest was when he felt Egypt could be lost.

In response to a question asked by the young man, Ali Hani, the republic's champion in athletics, during a discussion session presented by the artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi, President El-Sisi said that the fear that Egypt would fall was the most difficult moment, adding "I was afraid for the people and Egypt ... our population is big, our problems are big and our circumstances are difficult... I wondered if the country is lost, where will the people go?" He added, "The happiest moment in my life is the dream that I have for my country, which I hope will come true with all Egyptians, youth and adults and "Differently-Abled", who I rely on to help us achieve that dream."

The president responded to the wish of the young "Ali" to meet the Egyptian star and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, who he considers better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - saying: "We will bring him for you. He is really a hero and always stands by Egypt."

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed that his parents have always been his role model and that he considers his mother a model of wisdom and patience, noting that he learned from his surroundings and did not focus on one model.

President Sisi added, in response to the question of the child, Malak Muhammad, the Egyptian champion in swimming at the Shams Club, about the role model of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, saying: "An important question, of course. My father has always been a role model for me. He was very energetic and worked from dawn until 12 at night throughout his life. Although he was well off, he loved to work and I took it from him."

He continued, "There are several things I want to say. My uncle was very generous and kind to people and very generous with children, girls and the weak...I did not take a specific model...I learned from my surroundings...The truth is that all models are good and they all passed away. I hope that God will reward them and have mercy on them."

In response to the request of the child "Basmala", who wished to become a pilot, the president said: "I will ask the Minister of Defense to allow Basmala to board the plane with one of the pilots, and take a photo and post it."

Basmala also asked to take a photo with the president and he promised to pose for a photo with all the participants.

Nourhan Othman, the first female figure skater, a basketball player and a model asked President Sisi about his personal wish and his wish for Egypt. The president answered saying: "The most personal wish is to win the satisfaction of Allah and it is a very dear wish... to win the satisfaction of Allah Almighty... the Lord of Heaven and Earth... the Lord of the Universe ... the Lord of the Kingdom."

The president added, "As for my wish for Egypt, I dream for Egypt and its people... We have taken one step only and a thousand steps remain."

The child, "Nourhan", expressed her hope to be a presenter and actress, and added: "No one says people with special abilities or people of determination, but "Differently-Abled". President Sisi commented: "Famous artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi has a beautiful theater and presented beautiful young people ... Why not present Nourhan!.". For his part, the artist, Ashraf Abdel-Baqi, welcomed the talented girl.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his strong hatred for extremism as an idea, explaining that he loves all people, but he hates extremism as an idea because it gives an ugly image to humanity.

President Sisi said that our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a great role model, noting that he and his companions offered such a beautiful example of Muslims and Islam. He added that "What happened over the past years from harmful people was not a beautiful example of Islam and Muslims."

Another participant in the event asked the president about his favorite sports and he answered that it is karate, noting that its disciplinary features positively affect the personality of performers.

One of the participants, Abdel Rahman Ashraf, asked the president about a project he thinks would greatly contribute to Egypt's renaissance and Sisi said it is "Decent Life", which is meant to upgrade the Egyptian countryside and improve the living conditions of about 60 million citizens.

In response to a question from one of the children whether President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi feels happy being president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the president said: "I always rely on Allah only, for He gives the kingdom to whoever he wants and takes away the kingdom from whoever he wants. And I pray to Allah to help me to bring happiness for all people, noting that Egypt will be the mother of the world, thanks to God and to your efforts."

That child commented to the president, saying: "You deserve the presidency of Egypt with merit."

President Sisi responded to a child's request to be a swimmer in Al-Ahly Club, saying: "You must play in Al-Ahly Club now."

In response to the child's question, Ritaj Gamal Essawy Mahmoud, about President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's happiness at his presence at the celebration, the president replied, "The happiest day ever is the day I see you and be with you... and what makes me happy is your presence."

The child Anas asked President Sisi during the celebration about his communication with his friends from school and college, and the president replied, "Unfortunately, I have a lot of preoccupations and I do not communicate with my friends, and this is something I am wrong about ... Even my family I do not communicate with them continuously."

The girl, Basmala, also asked President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the number of hours he spends at work, and the president replied, "I love work very much... and I work all the time ... and I seek to achieve my dream by relying on Allah Almighty."

In response to the question of the girl, Mecca Essam, to President Sisi about his dream when he was young, the president said, "I wished to become a pilot and entered the Air Secondary School in 1970."

In response to the question of the child, Mohamed Madi, the republic's champion in swimming and pentathlon, about what President Sisi will offer to the "Differently-Abled", the president said, "I myself work a lot for you, because we, as a country and people, are supposed to offer all what we can. Therefore, I say to Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, and to the House of Representatives and the Senate, we need to make legislation (Differently-Abled Fund) to which we all contribute in order to make achievements, noting that people of determination are Egypt's true treasure, and we should all pay attention to that.

The artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi asked the child Mohamed about his wish for the future, and Mohamed said that he wished to become an army officer. In this respect, President Sisi replied, "We can organize a trip to the Police and Military College, where we can spend the whole day there."

Then President Sisi gave a speech during the celebration

The President announced a package of executive measures, which will be implemented in the coming period and directed specifically to our children of determination, which are:

First: the projects implemented within the "Decent Life Initiative" in all governorates shall include all the societal, cultural, sports and development requirements and needs of people of determination.

Second: Expanding the fields of teacher training and rehabilitation using modern mechanisms in dealing and communicating with people of determination in order to enable them to learn well.

Third: The artistic and cultural production sectors produce many dramatic and cultural works, aimed at highlighting the capabilities and creativity of people of determination and their contributions to building the "new republic."

Fourth: All youth and sports organizations provide programs and activities for people of determination aimed at raising their physical fitness and advancing their sports skills.

Fifth: The coordination between the concerned state agencies to set programs aimed at training and employing young people of determination in order to qualify them with the requirements of the labor market in the various employment sectors, which opens up future prospects for them.

Then, President Sisi voiced appreciation for all efforts taken to achieve that.

He said he is proud and grateful to attend this ceremony, which constitutes a bridge of communication among the different segments of society.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed that the State and all its institutions are committed to empowering people with special needs, facilitating their integration in society, and improving their skills.

The president toured a sporting field hosting various activities of champions of the Egyptian sports federation for people with special needs, on the fringe of the event.

He also visited an exhibition of handicrafts and assistive technology devices for persons with disabilities, and met with members of Al-Nour Wal Amal Orchestra, Egypt's renowned orchestra of blind and visually-impaired women musicians.