Egypt: Sisi's Far-Reaching Vision Contributed in Building "Modern Egypt"

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi praised the far-reaching and deliberate vision of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi which contributed to a renaissance in Egypt in all fields, especially the youth and sports, to build a new Egyptian character and a modern state based on modern and sustainable technologies coping with the current age.

In statements to MENA, Sobhi said this vision contributed to accomplishing several achievements especially regarding the youth sector, citing the overhaul of youth centers and health and turning Egypt into a hub for all continental and international sports events.

He said Egypt has recently organized more than 61 international championships along with others expected in coordination between the state's institutions and the private sector.

The minister added that Egypt is currently getting ready to host international sports events in the New Administrative Capital with the aim of luring in new investments in this field, noting that the volume of international investments exceeded dlrs 700 million as Egypt is embracing a new strategy of holding sports and youths activities in the various domains.

Egypt has already organized the World Handball Championship amid the climax of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the African Football Championship, thanks to the backing of President Sisi who placed Egypt on the map of world sites challenging the impact of coronavirus, added the minister.

He also highlighted the upgrade of all youth facilities and cities in all governorates as well as the handling of all problems in the basic utilities, adding that these efforts were conducted as part of the presidential initiative of "Decent Life" which covered over 1,028 youth centers along with others expected in the coming phase.