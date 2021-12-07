Egypt: IDSC - Egypt Ranks 21st in Ccpi

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Monday Egypt ranked the 21st in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) in 2022, with 59.83 points, compared to being in the 22nd place in 2021, with 54.33points.

The IDSC said quoting a report published by Germanwatch in Nov. 2021, Egypt moved forth in the Energy Performance Index (EPI), emerging the 12th in 2022, compared to ranking the 14th in 2021.

Egypt attested international success in the climate change domain came to crown the State's tremendous efforts toward moving to a green sustainable econmy, along with reducing carbon emissions and relying on renewable energy sources, it added.

The CCPI is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 60 countries and the EU that assesses each country's performance in four categories: GHG Emissions (40% of the overall ranking), Renewable Energy (20%), Energy Use (20%) and Climate Policy (20%).

