Egypt: Joint Egyptian-Jordanian Military Drill 'Aqaba6' Concludes

6 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Units from the Egyptian and Jordanian Armed Forces on Monday concluded the Egyptian-Jordanian military drills, code named "Aqaba 6".

The exercises are held in continuation of a series of joint drills between the two countries' Armed Forces with the aim of strengthening cooperation and raising military combat capabilities and readiness to face regional challenges.

The final phase of the drills included implementing a joint operation to clear a terrorist hideout inside a border village as the joint troops started with the parachuters landing in the determined surveillance points. Then followed the military engineers elements who secured a number of axes and spotted the landmines. Also formations of the air defense and mechanics participated in controlling the terrorist elements.

"Aqaba 6" involved the participation of the Egyptian and Jordanian maritime, air and ground forces. The exercise included the implementation of several maritime and land activities.

Several practical and theoretical lectures were held as part of the training.

The Egyptian Armed Forces participated with units from its naval and air forces, as well as its commandos.

The drills comprised different strategies and exercises, such as reconnaissance missions, surveying, rescue missions and boarding suspicious ships. All exercises were practiced in coordination between the two sides.

Top commanders from both countries armies attended.

