Senegal: Shoukri Partakes in Opening Session of Dakar Int'l Forum On Peace, Security

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri took part Monday in the opening session of Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said on a tweet the two-day gathering is being held under the auspices of Senegalese President Macky Sall and with the participation of ministers and senior officials from various countries of the world.

The forum's 7th edition is being held under the rubric "Challenges of Africa's stability and emergence in the post-coronavirus world."

The Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security gathers a number of African heads of state, government officials, international partners, and multiple actors involved in peace and security issues.