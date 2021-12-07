Zimbabwe: Infant Dies During in-Laws Fight

A 10-month-old child from Mudzi allegedly died after he was fatally hit with a log during a fight between his mother and grandmother.

The boy's mother Pamela Mukuturi (21) had allegedly accused her mother-in-law Mrs Anna Kanyandura of witchcraft, an accusation which did not go down well with the latter, sparking the fight.

Mr Tafadzwa Kanyandura (30), intervened by fighting in his mother's corner.

It is alleged that Tafadzwa picked up a log with the intention to hit Mukuturi but he missed and smashed the child's head. The baby was strapped on the back of his mother.

Reports are that Mukuturi unstrapped the child and realised that he was heavily bleeding from the head.

She rushed the child to Chiunye clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon realising that the child was dead, Tafadzwa ran away from the scene and is still at large.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident saying: "The body was conveyed to Kotwa Hospital mortuary and is waiting for post mortem. Investigations are still in progress.

"We urge the public to resolve their problems amicably. We are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tafadzwa Kanyandura."