Zimbabwe: Stock Theft - Cops Warn Butchery, Restaurant Owners

Police have intensified operation "Nyama Yabvepi" ahead of the festive season to curb stock theft cases which are largely blamed on unscrupulous restaurant and butchery operators.

Recently, farmers in Bulawayo and Dete lost four cattle and 14 goats in separate incidents.

One suspect is assisting police with investigations.

Cases of stock theft have of late been on the increase and it is believed that stolen goats are being sold in towns and cities where there are ready markets.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned stock thieves that their days were numbered.

He also gave a stern warning to abattoirs, butchery and restaurants owners against buying stolen cattle saying they were exacerbating stock theft.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of stock theft which occurred at Hellenview Farm, Umguza, on December 1, 2021 where four cattle comprising of three cows and one ox were stolen and slaughtered in a bush area in Magwegwe North.

"Two of the carcasses were skinned while the other two had some parts cut but not skinned. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station," he said.

In Dete, police arrested Melusi Ndlovu (39) for stock theft at Mabale Village, on December 2.

The suspect reportedly stole 14 goats from the grazing lands and drove them to Gwayi Business Centre where he penned them at Gwayi Compound.

"Police recovered one goat tied to a tree and six others penned in a compound. Two goat carcases were found at a local take away," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

This comes as three farmers from Centenary lost 60 goats worth US$2 000 while they were grazing at a farm in the area.

So far police have managed to arrest about 318 suspects for stock theft and other stock theft related offences.

The developments came after at least 23 cattle and 64 goats were stolen from different farmers in Hwange, Mhangura and Bindura as stock theft cases increased countrywide.

Some of the stolen cattle have been recovered.

In Jambezi, Hwange District police are investigating a stock theft case which occurred at Sidinda grazing area where an unidentified cattle rustler stole 15 cattle at the grazing area and went away unnoticed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In July, at least nine farmers in Bindura lost 51 goats to thieves, who were travelling in a white commuter omnibus.

Police said the thieves went to Chipadze Farm where they stole the goats before loading them in the omnibus and disappeared.

In Bulilima district, livestock thefts are also on the rise and according to Simon Ndebele, 57, headman Madlambuzi, it has reached ungodly proportions leaving some widows with nothing.

"Thieves are targeting widows and the elderly, stealing cattle, donkeys, goats and sheep. In my village, three widows no longer have any livestock left. People are afraid of these criminals.

"They are leaving in fear. Some of them are armed and dangerous. The criminals butcher our cattle and take all the carcass leaving the hide.

"They transport the loot to butcheries," he was quoted saying recently.

Some of the thieves pose as job seekers and once they are employed, they later steal the livestock when they herd the animals in the bush.