Zimbabwe: Highlands Retain Swimming Title

HIGHLANDS club retained the Harare Senior Swimming Championships title after emerging tops at the end of the final weekend of the event at Les Brown Pool.

The championships are staged over two weekends with all Harare clubs taking part.

Highlands amassed combined team scores of 2 352 points to finish on position one.

The likes of Limbikani Kalipengule, Matida Musere and captain Carl Kaziboni led on the individual scores, helping their club come out tops.

Kaziboni was impressed with the effort from both junior and senior swimmers as they managed to defend the title.

"We have had a number of swimmers getting personal best times or getting close to their personal best times, which is good, especially with training not happening during Covid.

"So for people to come back in such short amount of time and be able to train and get close to their PBs without enough time, enough preparation, I think that's good.

"And for me, personally it's been quite good. I have gotten close to my times from last year, which I think is quite good, especially with me not training as much with my 'A' Level exams, so that's quite disruptive as well as Covid. So I am quite happy that I have gotten close to my times.

"My teammates, a lot of them they have gotten closer or better times which is good with a lot of them qualifying for tours to go to South Africa which I think is good," said Kaziboni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite having less swimmers in terms of numbers compared to Highlands, Spartans gave their rivals a good run and settled for second position with 1 599 points.

Among their outstanding swimmers were Alexis Johnsen, Fuqi Lu and Tanatsirwa Chitsurura.

Spartans coach Lindsy Tudor-Cole said finishing on a high inspires swimmers to keep going.

"Mostly everybody that swim has done personal best times, so we are so happy.

"It was really important (finishing on a high). But also I think it keeps the children inspired.

"If we finish on a high and we finish on good times they want to come back and train harder and get ready for next year. So I think for them everyone was happy with their performances.

"I don't think we are going to have a problem bringing them back to train harder through the Christmas holidays and you know they are tired, school is finished but we want to keep going now, keep getting ready for nationals," said Tudor-Cole.

Sharks came in on their place with 733 and Pirates Zimbabwe were fourth with 649 points.

Dorado Swim Club and Harare Otters Swim Club were fifth and sixth with 399 and 171 points respectively.

The Falcons Swimming Club was seventh with 110 points.

The championships is also used as a selection platform for the provincial team to take part in the national event.

The national championships are expected to take place early next year.