Liberia: Paynesville FC Dethroned At the Top of Montserrado 3rd Division League

Monrovia — Renaissance, shock, and hurt pride were all on display on Friday, December 3, 2021 as the Montserrado 3rd division league entered match day 6.

After being on top of the table for four consecutive rounds of matches Paynesville FC got dethroned by BYC-A after the Go Blue boys 2-1 home victory over New Kru Town-based Patrina FC at the Blue field in the PHP community.

Paynesville FC was condemned to their second straight defeat in a row at the hands of Samira FC.

Paynesville was outplayed by Samira FC who secured a 4-0 win for the former second division club.

Samira FC Victory increased their points to 13 from 6 league games.

The win moved Samira FC to 3rd place on the table, while Paynesville FC dropped to 5th place with 12 points from 6 games.

BYC-A Beats Patrina To Move at the top of League Table taking advantage of the Paynesville FC Second Straight Defeat

BYC -A convincely beat Patrina FC 2-1 to move to the top of the Montserrado Third division league table with 14 points from 6 games.

BYC-A sit one point clear of second-placed Congress FC who has 13 points from 6 league games.

In other matches Congress FC grabbed another win over Philadelphia Lone.

Congress FC defeated Philadelphia Lone Star 5-2.

The win moved the Old Road-based club second on the table with 13 points from 6 games.

Keitrace FC grabbed their second league win of the season as they dumped FC Fassell 5-1.

The defeat was FC Fassell fourth of the season after they forfeited their first two league games.

Brewerville United 0-0 Down Town

Brewerville United and Down Town FC settled to a goalless draw.

The draw means Brewerville United has

11 points from 6 games, while Down Town has 10 points from 6 games as well.

Pepper 0-0 Stages

Pepper FC dropped points for the first time this season as they played out to a goalless draw against Stages FC.

The game was difficult for the Burning Pepper boys but they were able to earn just a point

Lisa 1-2 GAC

GAC FC continues their winning run with another win over Lisa.

The club grabbed their fourth win of the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win against LISALI.

The win increased the club point to 13 from 6 league matches.

Habiba 1-1 Majestics

Habiba FC and Majestics settled to a 1-1 draw on match day 6 of the Montserrado Third division league.

Both teams share the points after battling in a tough encounter.