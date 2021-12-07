Liberia: Lone Star Wins Second Place in Amputee Nations Cup

Ghana has won the 2021 African Amputee Nations Cup after beating Liberia3-2 in Tanzania on Saturday December 4th 2021 in the grand final of the Nations Cup.

Lone Star came from 1-0 down to take the game to extra-time and again came from behind in extra-time after Ghana scored their second goal of the match.

The one leg Lone Star danger man Mathew Joe got a brace for the red white and blue but Joe's goals were not enough to prevent Liberia from losing to Ghana.

The one leg Black Stars got the match winner in extra time to complete a brace of victory over Lone Star in the tournament's final.

In 2007, Ghana whipped Liberia 4-3 in a penalty shootout to grab the maiden African Amputee Nations Cup.

Liberia who missed out on winning their fourth title will return with some smiles on their faces as Runners-up of the tournament and qualify for the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Mathew Joe was awarded the highest goals scorer of the tournament after scoring 9 goals in the tournament.

Liberia remains the record-holder (3 titles) and will participate in the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey as one of Africa's four representatives.