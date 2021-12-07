Ghana Wins Amputee Afcon 2021

Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge emerged champions of the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations hosted in Tanzania on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

They put up a spirited performance in the final game to defeat Liberia 3-2 to become the champions of Africa.

The Black Challenge started the campaign with a vintage show that saw them defeat Egypt 3-0 and followed it up with a 4-0 trouncing of Nigeria in a grueling quarter final match.

That set them up against Angola in a thrilling semifinal game which they emerged victorious.

Liberia offered the stiffest opposition in the finals but the Ghanaians gave a good account of themselves, winning 3-2 to become continental masters.

Meanwhile, former Ghana President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has congratulated the Black Challenge for winning the 2021 African Cup of Nations for amputee football.

He shared on his Facebook page moments after the victory: "Congratulations to the Ghana Amputee National team for winning the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations."

According to the former president, he received notification earlier in the day to make time to watch the finals against Liberia but his activities in The Gambia did not allow him.

He said "I am happy to hear of your 3-2 victory against Liberia. The team deserves all the applause for winning the trophy."