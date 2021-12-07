Ghana: Eleven Wonders Player, TM for Court Today

An official and a player of Techiman Eleven Wonders, will today appear in court to face charges of assault on a match official in Saturday's Ghana Premier League game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Player Mohammed Amin Adams and his Team Manager (TM), Ernest Amo were arrested by a team of policemen on duty at the match venue led by Superintendent Freeman Kumashie from the Greater Accra Police Command after the two assaulted assistant referee Jasper Adenyo.

The two spent Saturday night and the whole of Sunday at the Accra Central Police Station.

This was confirmed to Times Sports by Superintendent Kumashie, yesterday.

On the 79th minute mark of the game on Saturday, Accra Lions' Frederick Asante scored a goal which was adjudged by the referee, Eric Sefa Antwi as a goal and rightfully pointed to the center.

That infuriated players of Bechem United who rushed on the Assistant Referee Adenyo, questioning him why he allowed an offside goal to stand.

In the heat of the argument, Adams head-butted the referee, resulting in a scuffle between the two

The Bechem United Team Manager, Amo then run across the field to join his player to fight the assistant referee.

They were eventually separated by the policemen on duty.

Amo was taken straight to the police station and effected the player's arrest after the game.

The match referee Antwi, his assistant Adenyo as well as the Match Commissioner were also invited by the Accra Central Police Station to write their statement with Adenyo given a form to conduct a medical check-up at the Ridge Hospital.

Police Superintendent Kumashie told the Times Sports the two will be arraigned before court today to face charges of assault and offensive conduct.

"These things have been going on for far too long. Last week something similar happened during a women's game. It has becoming one too many and the law must take its course now," he noted.