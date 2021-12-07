Ghana: Ultimate Ministerial Academy Holds Maiden Matriculation in Accra

The Ultimate Ministerial Academy, a Bible institute of higher learning held its maiden matriculation yesterday in Accra.

The academy which was established in July this year admitted 38 students with 27 as in-house students and 11 as on-line students.

A total of 28 students enrolled for school of prophets while 10 enrolled for school of Christian ministries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president of the Academy, Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh called on the students to be diligent and devoted in becoming a workman of God.

He explained that the ministerial academy was established with a distinctive mandate to equip the next generation of apostles, prophets, evangelists and pastors with the needed biblical and theological tools to fulfill their kingdom assignment.

The president of the Academy said the charismatic academy has become necessary at this end time to educate the minds of believers for effective ministry.

Dr Prempeh charged the newly admitted students to avail themselves to God and their instructors to become an approved workman who would diligently feed the flock of God.

"Bear in mind that you are not here just to add up to the teaming number of ministers in the vineyard, but to fulfill a specific mandate. Your discipline, devotion, diligence and dedication will surely let you stand out from among your colleagues," he added.

Dr Prempeh noted that they had civic responsibilities in their respective nations and underscored the need for them to set an example to believers in passion, prudence, patience and purity.

Reverend Dr John Ghartey, Rector of the Academy advised the students to faithfully serve God and prepare themselves to preach and serve humanity.

He said the charismatic academy offered programmes namely School of Christian Ministry I and II, School of Leadership, School of Minstrels and School of Prophets thus urged Ghanaians and foreigners who needed theological training to enroll in the academy for "better learning experience."