Ghana: Hearts Bow Out of Confed. Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak's hopes of advancing to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup was dealt with a blow after suffering a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura in the second leg of the final play-off at the 20 Aout 1955 Stadium in Bechar, Algeria, yesterday.

Hearts, thus, bow out on a 4-2 aggregate following a first leg 2-0 advantage in Accra.

JS Saoura neutralized the Hearts' advantage by the 42nd minute as they led 2-0 by the close of the first half.

Samuel Boadu's charges came in strongly to get a vital away goal but that eluded them.

Rather, it was the Algerians that managed two more goals in the second half to grab a place in the group stage of the competition.

Hearts was demoted to the CAF confederations after losing 6-2on aggregate to Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League.