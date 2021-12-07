Ghana: Faisal's Zubairu Hat-Trick Halt Kotoko

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko tasted their first defeat of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season in the hands of city rivals, King Faisal who beat the Asanteman warriors 3-2 in a fierce Ashanti regional derby at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

It was, indeed, a bitter one for the Porcupine Warriors who had gone unbeaten so far under new coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Faisal, who narrowly escaped from the throes of relegation last season, has been transformed and comfortably placed at the upper parts of the league table.

Despite the improved performance, they needed yesterday's win to send a strong statement to indicate their readiness to battle with the big guns for the laurels this season.

And that was showcased yesterday when the Alhaji Gruzah boys faced the previous league leaders boot for boot with Zubairu Ibrahim climaxing an excellent performance to bang in all three goals to overtake Kotoko at the top.

It was the second hat-trick of the season after Olympics' Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Ironically, Kotoko had an impressive start and had the better of the exchanges but could not find the opener.

But they were stunned by the visitors who shot up with the very chance that came their way as early as the fourth minute.

Enock Morrison sent a through pass to Mawuli Wayo who placed the ball in the path of Zubairu Ibrahim to fire between the legs of keeper Razak Abalora but was swift enough to head home the rebound.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kotoko overcame the early sensation and surged forward in chase of the equalizer but Faisal pegged them back again with a Zubairo Ibrahim second in the 17th minute.

Controversy set in around the 38th minute when referee Julian Nunoo Akwa, awared Kotoko a penalty following a melee in the box but overturned after vehement protest from Faisal to end the first half on a high.

On resumption, Kotoko came back with gusto and determination and just two minutes into the half, reduced the tally through Cameroonian import, George Omgba.

But Faisal presented Kotoko a tall order in the 68th minute when Zubairo completed his hat-trick as he finished a swift counter.

King Faisal looked relaxed at this juncture, allowing Kotoko to dictate the pace with George Omgba hitting the back of the net with a header in the 73rd minute for a brace.

Kotoko pushed hard in a late rally but Faisal soaked the pressure till the blast of the whistle to see them climb to the top of the league table with 15 points.