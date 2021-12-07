Rwanda: Byusa, Nsanzuwera Win 2021 CIMEGOLF Tourney

KIGALI Golf Club President Marcel Byusa and Celestin Nsanzuwera won the fourth edition of the CIMERWA annual golf tournament, which climaxed on Saturday at the newly renovated 18-hole Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

To achieve the feat, Byusa fired an amazing 71 net points in handicap 0 to 9, making him the overall winner of the category, while the gross winner in the men's caddies' category was claimed by Celestin Nsanzuwera with a 63 gross.

Nsanzuwera was awarded a trophy and Rwf 180, 000.

Over 250 golfers both in the women and men categories from different countries participated in the two day event.

Cecilia Misare won the women's category after returning 37 net points and was awarded a trophy, umbrella and trolley.

In the men's senior category, Biru Raey won in the men's category and got a trophy, driver and a trolley.

In an interview with Times Sport, Celestin Nsanzuwera, who won the caddies category said that it was a pleasure to play on the new course which he believes will up-lift his experience and qualify him for international competitions.

"The tournament was very competitive. It is safe to say that this was a high level competition that helped us caddies to improve our golfing skills," he said.

In addition, Nsanzuwera called Rwandans to start playing golf and make the newly constructed 18-hole golf course useful.

During the awarding ceremony that was held at the Kigali golf club, Bheki Mthembu, Chief Executive Officer of Cimerwa said the company's vision on golf is more than just a game.

"We are using this course as a means to showcase Rwanda and the best this country can offer as a tourism destination so that we can attract visitors and investors in this country," said Mthembu.

He noted that the annual tourney will be back next year in better style than this year's edition and encouraged more golfers to participate in the coming editions.