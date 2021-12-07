Congo-Kinshasa: Court Releases Ex-Tshisekedi Aide After 20-Month Detention

7 December 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Vital Kamerhe, the former chief of staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, has been granted provisional release after 20 months in detention.

According to local media reports, it is a provisional freedom granted by court over his "critical" health condition.

Serving as chief of staff to the President at the time of his arrest, Mr Kamerhe became the most senior politician to face trial for graft in DRC.

He has been in detention since April 8, 2020, serving a 20-year sentence for embezzling public funds meant for the construction of houses for the Congolese military under the social housing project initiated by the Congolese president.

In June 2021, his sentence was reduced to 13 years' imprisonment.

He was imprisoned at Makala central prison in Kinshasa from where he was transferred to a hospital in Kinshasa for medical treatment, before the court released him provisionally.

Even after sentencing, he had reiterated his loyalty to President Tshisekedi.

A veteran power broker, Kamerhe backed Tshisekedi in his successful 2018 election campaign.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X