Egypt, Senegalese FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Host of Regional, Int'l Issues

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks with his Senegalese counterpart Aissata Tall Sall on bilateral ties and a host of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In statements, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said that the talks took place on the sidelines of the 7th edition of Dakar Forum for Peace and Security.

The two-day forum kicked off on Monday6/12/2021. The forum focuses on the impact of Covid-19 across the continent as well as cyber security, terrorism, and climate change.