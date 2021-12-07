Egypt's Foreign Policy Focuses On Cooperation With Nile Basin Countries - Abdel Aati

7 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said the foreign policy of Egypt concentrates on enhancing cooperation with African and the Nile basin countries in terms of Egypt's irrigation-related great potential.

The minister made his remarks on Monday 6/12/2021at his meeting with Ugandan Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Hellen Adoa during his official visit to Uganda.

Abdel Aati said Egypt has fruitful cooperation with these countries through carrying out several development projects to serve their peoples and improve the living standards of their citizens to achieve sustainable development.

Egypt helps these countries to counter challenges facing Africa such as overpopulation and the spread of diseases, poverty and illiteracy, he reiterated.

Abdel Aati also praised good ties between Egypt and Uganda, stressing that the project to link Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea is not only a navigational corridor, but also an integrated development project, including a railway from the Mediterranean Sea to Lake Victoria.

He also underlined the importance of this project that will bring benefits to its participating countries and serve the trade, tourism and communication fields.

