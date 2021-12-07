Egypt: Awqaf Minister - Cabinet Okays Resuming Funeral Prayers At Great, Congregational Mosques

The Cabinet's supreme committee for the management of epidemics and pandemics approved during its meeting on Monday6/12/2021 a decision allowing funeral prayers at large mosques and Friday (congregational) mosques, while adhering to all Covid-19 precautions, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said.

In a statement, the ministry urged all workers and worshipers to comply with anti-coronavirus precautions and measures during their prayers, whether funeral and Friday prayers or any other prayers.

The ministry also encouraged all citizens to get their Covid-19 shots as soon as possible.

MENA