South Africa: Employment and Labour On Phuthaditjhaba Labour Centre Temporarily Operatimg On Limited Hours

6 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Phuthaditjhaba Labour Centre will temporarily operate on limited hours due to mechanical issues emanating from a sanitation pipeline in the building. The matter has been reported to the Department of Water & Sanitation for repairs and at this stage, it is uncertain as to when the issue will be fixed.

Regrettably, the labour centre will operate from 07:30 until 13:00 daily until the mechanical problem has been resolved.

Department of Employment and Labour is concerned about the disruption of services, however, circumstances are beyond its jurisdiction.

Clients are encouraged to use the Department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za

