Tunis/Tunisia — The General Directorate of Customs announced, on Monday evening, the death of Colonel Major Hamza Messaoudi, head of the Customs border office in Menzel Bourguiba, Bizerte Governorate, citing "suspicious" circumstances.

According to the first elements of the investigation, Colonel Major Hamza Messaoudi committed suicide with his service weapon, the Directorate General of Customs said in a statement. The investigation is underway.