Tunisia: Head of State Meets With BCT Governor

6 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The financial and monetary situation in Tunisia and means to overcome the crisis were at the centre of a meeting, Monday, at the Carthage Palace, between President of the Republic Kais Saied and Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Marouen Abbassi.

Quoted in a press statement of the presidency, the Head of State stressed the need to establish a political climate that guarantees transparency and responds to the demands of Tunisians, adding in this connection that "transparency" and "clarity" are the most important elements in any reform process.

These two elements are also important in the relationship between the state and its citizens and the relationship between the state and foreign donors to achieve the expected growth," said the head of state, quoted in the same statement.

The meeting also focused on the report of the Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee (TFAC), which "mentions several offences related to obtaining foreign funding illegally".

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the economic reform programme for the next period as well as on the start of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the same statement said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X