Tunisia: Head of State Meets With BCT Governor

Tunis/Tunisia — The financial and monetary situation in Tunisia and means to overcome the crisis were at the centre of a meeting, Monday, at the Carthage Palace, between President of the Republic Kais Saied and Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Marouen Abbassi.

Quoted in a press statement of the presidency, the Head of State stressed the need to establish a political climate that guarantees transparency and responds to the demands of Tunisians, adding in this connection that "transparency" and "clarity" are the most important elements in any reform process.

These two elements are also important in the relationship between the state and its citizens and the relationship between the state and foreign donors to achieve the expected growth," said the head of state, quoted in the same statement.

The meeting also focused on the report of the Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee (TFAC), which "mentions several offences related to obtaining foreign funding illegally".

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the economic reform programme for the next period as well as on the start of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the same statement said.