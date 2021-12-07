Liberia: NEC Grants Bong County Motion

The Board of Commissioners, (BOC), of the National Elections Commission, (NEC), Monday granted the motion for summary proceedings as prayed for by lawyers representing the petitioners, the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, and its candidate Melvin Salvage against the declared winner, James Kollie in the electoral dispute case in electoral district #2, in Bong County.

The National Elections Commission has already declared James Kollie of the People Unification Party, PUP winner of the just-ended 16 November 2021 Representative By-elections in Bong county.

The NEC ruling read by its Clerk, Fofee Sheriff reminded the case to the Magistrate with specific instructions.

However, Lawyers representing the defendant, Cllr. Luther Vorfee and Cllr. Albert Sims vehemently accepted the ruling and said they will make use of the laws controlling.

The case grew out of the action, election irregularities filed by the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC and its Candidate Melvin Savage as petitioners versus the National Elections Commission and representative-elect, James Kollie of the People Unification Party, PUP, as first and second respondents, respectively.

Clerk Fofee Sheriff reading the BOC's ruling instructs the Bong County Magistrate, Daniel Newland to ensure that the petitioners, CDC, and candidate Melvin Salvage must submit the names of all witnesses and have them prepare to testify during the next hearing.

The Board of Commissioners of NEC said that the due process clause for a party must be in a reasonable time and that due process is not open-ended to cause unreasonable delay. The BOC said the request for a subpoena cannot be unrestricted by its interest.

The NEC Board said the failure of the Magistrate to allow the complainants to rest there in total was an error, but that the decision to appoint a Council in the absence of the petitioners to receive his ruling was not an error.