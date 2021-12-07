Liberia: Sen. Wesseh Eulogies Kojo Tsikata

opinion

In letter to Pro-Tempore Albert Chie

River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh has describes fallen Ghanaian official Capt. Kojo Tsikata as a veteran revolutionary and Pan africanist.

In a letter to Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chief asking for an excuse to attend his cremation Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Accra, Ghana, Senator Wesseh recalls that the late Capt. Kojo Tsikatawas the main influence for ECOMOG to come to Liberia in 1990 to help save the country from self-destruction.

"During my 10year exile in Ghana in flight from the Liberian military regime from 1981 to 1991, Captain Tsikata gave me and scores of young Liberians also fleeing the regime, revolutionary support, and protection", he further recalls.

Senator Wesseh also notes that on his passing, the fallen Pan Africanist decreed a simple homegoing ceremony attended by a small group of family members and comrades/friends, adding "My wife Medina and I were honored to be invited and will observe the cremation ceremony alongside President Nana Akuffo Addo as part of the 60 from many parts of the world."

"Hon. President Pro Tempore, I'm writing to request an excuse from Plenary on this Tuesday and Thursday.

I must attend the funeral of the veteran revolutionary and Pan Africanist Captain Kojo Tsikata scheduled to be held in Accra on this Thursday, 9Dec."

Sen. Wesseh continues that the late Captain was revered as the brain behind the success of the 24year revolutionary leadership of Flt. Lt. JJ Rawlings that transformed Ghana from 1979 and 1981 to 2005, recalling that as the famous National Security Advisor, in his early life as you military officer, he stood as one of the most trusted and loyal men with the Founding Father of Ghana, the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah up to the notorious 1966 Coup and after.

He says Capt. Tsikata loyally carried out Nkrumah's orders to protect the late Patrice Lumumba when he was under fire by the Belgian colonialists and their allies, and subsequently joined the Angola liberation forces with the support of Cuban revolutionaries to crush the Portuguese colonialists backed by racist apartheid South African mercenaries and occupations.

He says in Ghana, the late Pan Africanist survived torturous periods of life-threatening detentions on charges of attempting coups, and earlier became a huge and trusted comrade of Commandante Fidel Castro, Brother Leader Muammar Khadafi, Chairman Yasser Arafat, and others.

"The Captain mentored young men like JJ and Thomas Sankara."

"Captain shall live on forever! Liberia will remember you forever for the peace we are enjoying today", Senator Wesseh's letter to the Senate Pro-Tempore Chie concludes.