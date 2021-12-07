Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Wins Pre-Season Tourney

6 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara Volleyball Club, on Sunday, December 5 won the pre-season tournament in the men's category, while United Volleyball Club (UVC) claimed it in the women's fray.

Commonly known as the "Gisagara tournament," the pre-season competition is organised by Gisagara Volleyball Club in partnership with Gisagara district, on annual basis.

The two-day tournament attracted 12 local teams: seven in the men's and five in the women's.

In the final games, Gisagara clinched the title after defeating UVC on 3-1 sets in the men's category, while UVC beat Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) on 3-0 sets to claim the title in the women's category.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament was Ugandan Kathabart Malinga of Gisagara, and in the women's category, it was Benita Mukandayisenga of UVC.

The last time the tournament was held in 2019, it was won by UTB VC (converted to UVC).

The national league is expected to start on December 10.

