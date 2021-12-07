Rwanda: APR FC Eliminated From CAF Confederation Tourney

APR FC once again missed out to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 to RS Berkane of Morocco on Sunday.

Larbi Nadji and Mohamed Aziz scored the goals that gave the Moroccans a ticket to the next round of the competition while Lague Byiringiro netted the consolation goal for the army side.

APR has a poor record against North African teams and they have never reached the group stages since making their debut in 1997.

APR FC's best campaign in the competition was in 2004 when they reached the third round.