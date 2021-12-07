Rwanda: Education Ministry to Change System Amidst Exams Petitions

The Ministry of Education is to change the system in which it records and releases national examinations.

The new system set to be implemented next year was announced by the Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya, and it comes at the time the ministry has stirred controversy with thousands of students complaining about unfair grading.

"I want to assure the public that next year, we will use a new system to record and release national examinations," the Minister told the national broadcaster, Rwanda Television.

Commenting on the complaints filed by some candidates following a recent announcement of national exams results, she admitted the current system is prone to inefficiencies and hence the errors that might have led to the awarding of wrong marks to some students.

"As usual, after the release of the examinations results, we take two months to check again and correct the errors because we are still using a system where errors are possible," she said.

She promised to address complaints that are formally filed by the students.

A TVET student who preferred anonymity, who filed a formal complaint, hopes that his issues will be addressed and be given the right grades.

"I filed my complaint because I believe that the grades I received do not reflect my actual performance," he stated.

He claims to always have performed well in school, which is the same case with some of his colleagues who have the same issues.

As of November 24, at least 1,000 candidates had filed complaints protesting the grades they were given by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority, the authority said.

These include 533 candidates from S.6, 376 from TVET and 18 from TTC.