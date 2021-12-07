Ghana: Melcom to Open Seven Pizza Hut in Accra

Melcom Group of Companies has joined the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) business with plans to open Pizza Hut Restaurants at seven different locations in the country.

These locations include, Dzorwulu, East Legon, Palms, Melcom Plus, University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Ashaiman, and Marina Mall.

The Company, in a statement issued by its Communication Directorate, said it had acquired the international franchisee right for 'Pizza Hut' in Ghana which would be operated by the group company called Skyline Investment Limited.

"Melcom Limited has a network of 50 plus retail outlets and is continuing to grow at a rapid rate, adapting to meet the needs of its customers across the country" it said.

Aside from making it possible to bring shopping to the doorsteps of its customers, the statement said the introduction of the Pizza Hut would make it the preferred destination for families to have "World's Best pizza."

The statement said the Board of Directors of the Melcom Group considered their partnership with Pizza Hut as a pathway to convey their vision of being a diversified group a step ahead and also create employment opportunities alongside its expansion of the existing core retail business.

The Managing Director of Pizza Hut Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Mr Ewan Davenport, in the statement expressed his delight in the partnership with the Melcom Group of Companies, adding that,"We look forward to many more years of proudly serving the best tasting pizza in the world to the wonderful people of Ghana."

Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of Yum! Brand, which is globally recognised as the largest Pizza Chain, with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries worldwide and would soon be relaunched in Ghana.