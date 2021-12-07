Ghana: Deceased Woman Found in Refrigerator Named Lizzy Mudenda, 22, Zambian

7 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The woman whose body was discovered in a refrigerator in her boyfriend's room at Ho-Fiave a fortnight ago, has been identified by the police as Lizzy Mudenda, 22, a Zambian citizen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Volta Region, DCOP Edward Kwateng, told the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday that the Zambia High Commission in Accra and the Regional Police Command are making the necessary arrangements to bury the deceased in Ho.

He said that a post-mortem examination would be carried out on the body on Thursday.

"The burial will take place anytime after the post-mortem," he added.

The body was found on November 22 after neighbours alerted the police about a stench emanating from the room of the boyfriend of the deceased who has now been identified as Augustine Fiagbedzi, and also known as Frank and Emmanuel.

The informants told the police that there was also a dense cloud of houseflies hovering around the window of the room and that compelled neighbours to break into the room only to discover the woman's body in the double-decker fridge.

Her boyfriend, a native of Kpetoe with Togolese maternity, has since been on the run.

DCOP Kwateng renewed his appeal to the public for information on the fugitive.

