Ghana: Police Caution Courier Service Riders to Abide By Road Traffic Regulations

The police have urged operators of courier services to ensure that their riders abide by the road safety regulations during their operation to safeguard lives and property.

According to them, statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) had revealed that most of the riders were often involved in road crashes leading to their death and injuries.

The Director-General of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KwesiOfori disclosed these to the media after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George AkuffoDampare, met with operators of courier service in Accra yesterday to discuss issues in the industry.

He said the members of the industry should respect traffic rules and regulations, stop at traffic intersections and make sure they carry out their operations without injuring themselves or causing accidents because statistics from the MTTD have proved that a lot of them die or get injured.

ACP said the Police Administration had noticed that motorbikes were involved in various accidents that result in death, some maimed and hospitalised.

"One of our aims is to avert this human error and by so doing, the police administration would like to confer to see how best we can live within the tenets of our roads and transport regulations to avoid any mishap," he added.

He encouraged the courier services to have their special uniforms either from their company's or they should sit down with the courier services commission to map out some identification formula that would enable all enforcement agencies identity them.

"They should cooperate with police at all levels and ensure that their operations are hatched in ensuring that sense of decency and also to expose criminals who go about dealing in illegal activities,"he added.

The Public Relations and Consumer Affairs Manager of Postal and Courier Commission, NiiYeboah Edwin Burgesson, on behalf of the members of the Courier Service said members would be licensed to help them in their operation.

He commended the Police Administration for the initiative and called for more of such collaboration to promote the industry.