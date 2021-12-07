Ghana: Police Nab 6 Over Sale of AK47 Rifle

7 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Six persons have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in an illegal sale of AK47 rifle.

Alhassan Jamah, Bashiru Salifu, Kassim Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James and Ibrahim Mohammed are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

This was contained in a press release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs in Accra yesterday.

He said Jamah was arrested near Osino by the National Operations Directorate Highway patrol during a stop and search.

An AK 47 Rifle with twelve rounds of ammunition was found hidden in his travelling bag on board an Accra-Bawku bound Yutong bus.

He said an intelligence led operation later led to the arrest of the other five suspects for their involvement in illegal arms transaction.

ACP Ofori assured the public of their commitment to ensure safety in the country.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has stated they would no longer show or display faces of suspects who are yet to be convicted.

The Director-General stated the faces and identities of suspects shall be fully displayed only when the suspects are properly convicted before a competent court of law.

"Suspects who are declared wanted by the courts with a warrant of arrest for various acts of offence, shall, where necessary, have their faces and other physical attributes published for purposes of identification, arrest and prosecution," ACP Ofori added.

He said the Ghana Police Service was determined to become a world-class Police organisation and the best institution in the country, serving as a reference point in Africa and beyond.

"To achieve this, the Service will have to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism in all policing endeavours, " he added.

ACP Ofori stated that they would, however, continue to display the covered faces of suspects to announce their arrest and lawful detention in order to assuage the fears of people who feel threatened by them.

He urged the public to support them in their transformational efforts.

