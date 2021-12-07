Ghana: 20 Drivers Arrested for Obstruction During Sit-Down Strike

7 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

At least 20 drivers were yesterday arrested by the police in different parts of Accra for obstruction of roads during their sit-down strike.

The suspects (names withheld) were reported to have blocked some roads from Ablekuma to the Central business districts, deflating tyres and alighting passengers from commercial vehicles and causing chaos, frustration on the road for commuters earlier in the morning.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that12 of the drivers were arrested at Sowutuom, and 8 apprehended at Anyah.

A police source disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday stating that they were assisting in investigations.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators yesterday embarked on a sit down-strike to drum home their demand for reduction of some taxes on fuel prices, which according to them had affected their businesses.

Many passengers were stranded at lorry stations, as commuters including workers traders and school children trek to their destinations while the buckets of pickup vehicles became alternative transport for people.

The strike was, however, suspended around noon by the GPRTU in a statement issued by the General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire, following an invitation to the Presidency for a discussion of their demands.

But not before many passengers including workers, traders and school children were left stranded at various bus terminals and roadsides while drivers blocked roads to prevent their colleagues and private vehicles from moving, amidst resistance.

