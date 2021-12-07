Rwanda Forces in Mozambique Receive Covid-19 Booster Dose

6 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda Security Force (RSF) in Cabo-Delgado, Mozambique, on Monday, December 6 received the booster (3rd) dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise started in Afungi and Palma areas in Cabo Delgado Province and is to continue to all areas of RSF deployments, including Mocimboa Da Praia, Mbau and Limala.

At the request of the government of Mozambique, in July this year, Rwanda deployed a 1000-person contingent in Cabo Delgado, a province affected by terrorism and insecurity caused by armed extremists linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Meanwhile, since late last month, Rwanda started a gradual roll out of the booster jab to elderly citizens aged 50 and above in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the roll out will also be extended to people aged between 30 and 49 living with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) or immunocompromising conditions as well as frontline workers.

The move is one of the efforts taken by government to further curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, the country extended its inoculation campaign in schools targeting children aged 12-17 years.

The country is aiming at vaccinating at least nine million people against Covid-19 by October 2022, according to a recent statement by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

As of December, more than 6.2 million people in Rwanda had received the first dose of the Covi-19 vaccine, while more than 3.7 million had received two jabs.

So far, Rwanda has garnered up to 12.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine either through the COVAX facility (a global initiative that aims at accelerating fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines), through the donations while others were acquired from the government's budget.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X