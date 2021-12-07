Namibia: Mboma Shortlisted for BBC Prize

Christine Mboma was yesterday named one of the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award nominees.

The 18-year-old Namibian track-and-field sensation is one of six contenders for the accolade, chosen by a panel of journalists from Africa and the United Kingdom.

The other nominees are Kenyan Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, with Senegal and Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy also in the running.

Two South Africans, Ntando Mahlangu (para-athletics) and Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming), who also starred in Tokyo complete the BBC prize shortlist.

The panel selected a shortlist based on the best African sporting achievements on the international stage in 2021 (between January and September).

The impact of the person's achievement beyond their particular sport was also taken into account.

Mboma has had a sterling breakout year in which she scooped multiple international accolades to become an overnight global star.

The Olympic 200m silver medallist was crowned the Athletics Weekly (AW) international junior female athlete of the year on Saturday.

AW, one of the world's premier athletics magazines, conducted an annual poll to determine the most favourite athletes in 13 different categories.

In her category, Mboma ended ahead of America's Athing Mu and Jamaica's Briana Williams.

"The best race of my life."

That's how Christine Mboma described her performance at Tokyo 2020 as she became the first Namibian woman to ever stand on an Olympic podium.

Winning her country's first medal in 25 years, the teen took silver in the 200m, finishing behind Jamaica's five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Mboma's time of 21,81 seconds was the then-fastest time ever run by a woman under the age of 20.

She went on to become the 200m Diamond League champion in September in Zürich, where her time of 21,78 set both another under-20 world record and a new African record.

The 18-year-old only began focussing on the 200m earlier this year, after being barred from the 400m by global governing body World Athletics because of her naturally high testosterone levels.

Mboma missed out on the World Athletics' Female Rising Star award which went to Mu last week.

FAITH KIPYEGON

Kipyegon (27) retained her Olympic 1 500m crown in a Games record, set a world-leading time over 1 500m, and won nine of her 10 races throughout the year, producing some of the fastest times in history.

The Kenyan dedicated her Tokyo win to her three-year-old daughter, whom she credits with giving her extra motivation after taking a 21-month break from the sport.

The dedication was all the more significant since Kipyegon is only the third athlete to retain an Olympic title after giving birth between Games (along with Australia's Shirley Strickland, in 1956, and Cameroon's Francoise Mbango, in 2008).

After her Olympic record, she is now targeting the world record.

TATJANA SCHOENMAKER

Schoenmaker (24) made waves in Tokyo where she not only took home a gold and a silver for South Africa, but set new world and Olympic records in the 200m and 100m breaststroke respectively in the process.

In doing so, she won South Africa's first Olympic medal in women's swimming since 2000, and ended her country's 25-year wait for a female Games gold in the pool as she finished first in the 200m final.

Schoenmaker almost quit the sport in 2016 after missing out on qualification for the Rio Games by one hundredth of a second.

But she stuck with the sport and has since amassed multiple national and continental records, two Commonwealth Games golds, and a world silver medal.

"The next challenge is how can I improve on myself? I'm excited to see where my swimming is going to go," she says.

EDOUARD MENDY

Mendy (29), who was also shortlisted for the best keeper Ballon D'Or, is another strong contender.

He has impressed at Stamford Bridge since signing for Chelsea from French side Rennes in September 2020, and was instrumental in the west London club's Champions League success in May.

He kept a record-equalling nine clean sheets en route to lifting the trophy in his debut season in the competition.

Mendy also made history by becoming the first African goalkeeper to play in a Champions League final, and the first in Europe's showpiece event since Zimbabwe's Bruce Grobbelaar appeared in the 1985 final of the European Cup, the tournament's predecessor, for Liverpool.

Mendy's 19 clean sheets last season across both the Champions League and Premier League saw him pick up the Uefa Goalkeeper of 2020/21 award.

The Uefa Super Cup winner has also been nominated for Fifa's best goalkeeper of 2021, but the man who collected an FA Cup runner-up medal in May recently missed out on winning France Football magazine's Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in Europe.

NTANDO MAHLANGU

Mahlangu (19) won his first Paralympic medal aged just 14, when he won silver in the T42 200m at the Rio Games in 2016 - just two years after taking up the sport.

This year he added to his collection when taking gold in both the men's 200 metres (T61) and long jump (T63) in Tokyo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The jump, that secured gold, set a new world record of 7,17m - even though he only started training for the event six weeks before the Games.

With a bright future on the track, the youngster - whose legs were amputated owing to underdeveloped limbs at the age of 10 - combines his athletic exploits with his academic work.

In April, he set a world record of 22.94s in the men's 200 metres.

ELIUD KIPCHOGE

Arguably the best marathon runner of all time and this year, Kipchoge (37) cemented his status over 42,195 kilometres after winning his second successive Olympic gold in the event.

Just the third person to successfully defend an Olympic marathon title, the Kenyan was later named the International Olympic Committee's best male athlete of the Games.

Triumph in Tokyo means he has won 13 of the 15 major marathons he has run since stepping up to the distance in 2013, with Kipchoge adding to a résumé which includes the official world record of 2:01:39 he set in Berlin in 2018.

At 36, he was the oldest man to win the Olympic marathon since Portugal's Carlos Lopes (then 37) in 1984, and recorded the greatest winning margin since 1972.

Voting closes at 23h59 GMT on 19 December, and the winner of the award will be announced on 7 January next year on Focus On Africa television and radio, and on the BBC Sport website. - Adapted from www.bbc.com