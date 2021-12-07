Zimbabwe: Zimparks Ropes in Private Players to Boost Domestic Tourism

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has partnered with private players in an effort to promote domestic tourism and also to ensure that locals enjoy previously unaffordable activities.

Zimparks has partnered with a helicopter company MJ Air, luxury coach company City Link Coaches and Rainbow Tourism Group to offer an all-year-round package to Victoria Falls for locals.

The packages is inclusive of transport, accommodation and tours in the tourist city. Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the partnership saying this was part of promoting domestic tourism.

"We hope people will embrace this noble initiative meant to boost our domestic tourism. In order to achieve a $5 billion tourism economy by 2025, the tourism sector plays a critical role.

"We want people to enjoy domestic tourism with less headache, everything is well taken care of. Worries of travel and accommodation should be allayed. Our mantra is: "Visit Zimbabwe, to build Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Farawo also said in this Covid-19 era it is imperative that domestic tourism be boosted.

"We want to ease pressure on job losses in the Covid-19 era. We want money to cater for the animals.

"Through the support of domestic tourism, Vision 2030, as espoused by President Mnangagwa will be attainable," he said.

The MJ Air administration officer, Ms Nobuhle Gwemende said with this package, they hope to play their part in ensuring that no local is left behind in visiting Victoria Falls.

Ms Gwemende said in Victoria Falls, they are providing activities at affordable rates and all in an effort to demystify the notion that it is an expensive destination.

"We are going to be running this package for the entire year. We call upon corporates, church groups, schools and clubs to take advantage of this holiday of a lifetime package," she said.

She said they also have a credit facility with ZB bank to enable locals to enjoy their holidays now and then pay later in installments.

"All this is our quest to afford every Zimbabwean the chance to holiday," she said.