Tunisia: CSM Ready to "Fully Play Its Role" in Compliance With Constitution

Tunis/Tunisia — The Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) on Monday evening reaffirmed readiness "to fully play its role" in compliance with its prerogatives set out by the law and in line with the provisions of the Constitution, as a guarantor of the proper functioning of the judiciary and respect of its independence.

In a press release issued at the end of a meeting held on Monday between President Kais Saied, CSM President and heads of judicial councils, the CSM said that this meeting had focused on "the difficulties encountered the judges while on duty."

Emphasis was also laid on the independence of the judiciary, the press release added.

The CSM recalled the content of its statement issued on November 4 and its "unwavering" stance against any attempt to violate, through decrees, the constitutional provisions of the judiciary power.

"The CSM is a fundamental guarantor of the independence of justice," the CSM pointed out.

The Head of State's meeting Monday with a CSM delegation also turned on the functioning of the judiciary system, notably in matters of electoral litigations, as well as on the Court of Auditors' report and the role of the Public Prosecutor's Office in public order preservation, the Presidency of the Republic said.