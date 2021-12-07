Tunisia: FIFA's Infantino Congratulates Tunisia Following Qualification to Quarter-Finals

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Gianni Infantino congratulated the Tunisian people upon the national soccer team's qualification for the FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals, after defeating United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0.

"The game was very competitive and the Tunisian national team's reaction was strong, which added a particular intensity to the game," Infantino indicated in a TV statement, pointing out that the next game seems to be promising and inviting the Tunisian fans to flock massively as of the next game to liven up the stadiums.

"The FIFA Arab Cup games helped us to take stock of the equipment, infrastructure and stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup in less than a year," he underlined.