Malawi: Chakwera Fills Two of the Vacant Cabinet Portfolios

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has finally filled two of the vacant ministerial positions in his Cabinet, nearly 11 months after the demise of the previous position holders.

The portfolios that Chakwera has filled are that of Local Government and Rural Development and Transport and Public Works, which were held by Lingson Belekanyama and Sidik Mia, respectively.

Both Belekanyama and Mia died of Covid-19 in January this year.

Chakwera has today appointed Mzimba Solora lawmaker and preacher Jacob Hara, to replace late Mia and celebrated University of Malawi lecturer, Professor Blessings Chinsinga, to steer the affairs at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

A statement from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, says the appointments are with immediate effect.

Chakwera is yet to replace former Minister of Energy Newton Kambala and his ex-counterpart at Labour and Manpower Development, Ken Kandodo Banda, who were removed over alleged mal-administrative issues.