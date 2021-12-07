Nigeria: #GambiaDecides - Buhari Felicitates Adama Barrow On Re-Election

Mr Buhari also commended Gambians for their high sense of civility, maturity and patriotism.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Adama Barrow of The Gambia over his re-election for a second term of five years in office.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the Nigerian president also praised the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for dutifully handling the electoral process.

"President Buhari assures President Barrow and all Gambians of Nigeria's commitment and partnership as they collectively work on making the country better and stronger for posterity," the statement said on Monday.

Mr Barrow won the country's presidential election held on Saturday, December 4.

The incumbent president, who contested the election under the banner of the National People's Party (NPP), polled 457, 519 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ousainou Darboe, of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who polled 238, 253 votes.

In the result announced on Sunday, Mr Barrow came victorious in 47 of the 53 constituencies in the country.

The president had defeated exiled dictator, Yahya Jammeh, in 2016 to become the country's third president.

On Monday, supporters of Mr Darboe took over the streets of Gambia to protest Mr Barrow's victory.

The Gambian police fired tear gas cannisters to disperse the protesters who gathered on Kairaba Avenue Monday afternoon, demanding that Mr Barrow stepped down for their favourite candidate, Mr Darboe.