Nigeria: Aruna Fails to Make the WTT Semi-Final

7 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Aruna was stopped at the quarter-final stage by the better-ranked Brazilian player.

Nigeria's Quadri Aruna, 33, on Monday failed in his bid to get the semi-final of the ongoing WTT Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Aruna came up against Brazilian Hugo Calderano in the quarter-final and lost 3-1. Calderano took the first game 11-6, but the Nigerian stormed back to take the second set 11-6. Calderano then upped his game to take the next two games 11-8, 11-4 and stopped the Nigerian's historic march in Singapore.

Calderano paid Aruna a great complement after the victory, describing the Nigerian as an 'amazing player'. It was Calderano's first-ever win over Aruna and he said, "Quadri is an amazing player. He is strong and powerful. I'm just glad to get my first win over him today. I looking forward to some rest before coming back to take on Harimoto."

Quadri achieved the highest-ever ranking for an African at No.13 with 5,538 points. Fan Zhendong, 24, of China is the world's No.1 with 12, 645 points.

Calderano set up a semi-final clash against one of table tennis' rising stars, 18-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto. The fifth-ranked Harimoto defeated Wong Chun Ting 3-1 (11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 13-11).

The prize money for the WTT tournament is $600,000.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X