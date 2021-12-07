Uganda: In Kabale, People Buy Fake Covid-19 Cards to Elude Vaccination

7 December 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Emmanuel Arineitwe & Leonard Mbishinzimana

Kabale District Covid-19 taskforce has raised concern after several people resorted to buying fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to elude a somewhat mandatory vaccination exercise in the area.

"Fake Covid-19 vaccination cards are allegedly sold at Shs20, 000-Shs50, 000 to unvaccinated people by some health workers," a member of the taskforce and also acting Kabale District Health Officer (DHO) Mr Alfred Besigensi noted.

On Monday, Mr Besigensi also disclosed that they have already identified some of the health workers reportedly involved in the vice.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma who also chairs the district Covid-19 taskforce confirmed the 'alarming development.'

"We are investigating the claims and anyone found selling or buying a fake covid-19 vaccination card will be arrested and charged according to the law," Mr Nyakahuma warned.

Security personnel in Kisoro District on Monday struggled to enforce a directive barring unvaccinated people accessing public places like markets.

"We are working under the command of our bosses and we must ensure that every Ugandan in Kisoro is vaccinated," one of the security officers said on condition of anonymity.

Some many residents say they fear being vaccinated- arguing that they received information on social media that the Covid-19 vaccines are harmful.

Leaders in the Kigezi sub-region have instead appealed to masses to embrace vaccination.

"People should start moving with their Covid-19 vaccination cards to avoid being inconvenienced to access public places," Kisoro RDC Mr Peter Mugisha said.

Uganda has administered over 7.6million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines, according to December 7 ministry of health data.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X