Uganda: In Kabale, People Buy Fake Covid-19 Cards to Elude Vaccination

Kabale District Covid-19 taskforce has raised concern after several people resorted to buying fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to elude a somewhat mandatory vaccination exercise in the area.

"Fake Covid-19 vaccination cards are allegedly sold at Shs20, 000-Shs50, 000 to unvaccinated people by some health workers," a member of the taskforce and also acting Kabale District Health Officer (DHO) Mr Alfred Besigensi noted.

On Monday, Mr Besigensi also disclosed that they have already identified some of the health workers reportedly involved in the vice.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma who also chairs the district Covid-19 taskforce confirmed the 'alarming development.'

"We are investigating the claims and anyone found selling or buying a fake covid-19 vaccination card will be arrested and charged according to the law," Mr Nyakahuma warned.

Security personnel in Kisoro District on Monday struggled to enforce a directive barring unvaccinated people accessing public places like markets.

"We are working under the command of our bosses and we must ensure that every Ugandan in Kisoro is vaccinated," one of the security officers said on condition of anonymity.

Some many residents say they fear being vaccinated- arguing that they received information on social media that the Covid-19 vaccines are harmful.

Leaders in the Kigezi sub-region have instead appealed to masses to embrace vaccination.

"People should start moving with their Covid-19 vaccination cards to avoid being inconvenienced to access public places," Kisoro RDC Mr Peter Mugisha said.

Uganda has administered over 7.6million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines, according to December 7 ministry of health data.