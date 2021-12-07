Uganda: New Chairman Uganda Manufacturers Association Outlines His Priorities

6 December 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Deo Kayemba, the managing director for East African Roofing Systems Limited has elected the new Chairman for Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Barbara Mulwana from Mulwana Group of Companies handed over the tools of office after members electing Kayemba at UMA headquarters in Kampala during the annual general meeting on Dec.02 .

Speaking to journalists at the event, Kayemba said, his 2-year term will focus on engagements about further reducing electricity prices for manufacturers, fixing gaps in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority - to create opportunities for local companies.

He will also engage more on standards improvement, removal of non-tariff barriers in EAC and other trading blocs where Uganda is a trading member, and the passing of the competition law.

"Our election has come during a difficult period occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic and my board's commitment is to steer this association forward to full economic recovery," he said.

Kayemba is optimistic the business situation will improve after the economy is fully reopened next month.

The good thing, he said, many manufacturers with capacity to expand their lines of business have done so during the pandemic era and are ready to create new opportunities like jobs once the economy gets better.

"UMA will do whatever it can to facilitate members to do exports for goods and quality services," he said.

Kayemba will manage, the slightly over 3-decade year association, with other elected members on the board.

