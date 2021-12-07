Uganda: Next Up - Museveni Promises CEOs a Slot in Next Cabinet

Museveni made this promise while meeting private sector CEOs from different businesses and institutions

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to appoint at least one person from the private sector in the next cabinet reshuffle.

According to the president, the person appointed will have to be well acquainted with the challenges of the private sector, so as to advise government on policy implementation.

"We will give you a slot in cabinet so that you can advise cabinet," Museveni said.

To say this, the president was responding to a request from the Presidential CEO Forum, which had organised the meeting.

The meeting was held in Kyankwanzi-based National Leadership Institute under the theme of "Enhancing collaboration between business and government leaders to attain social and experience transformation."

The president, while at the meeting also affirmed government's commitment to lowering electricity and transport costs which he said that will, in turn, reduce the cost of production and spur growth of businesses in Uganda.

The names of all the CEOs in attendance were forwarded to the Presidential CEO Forum by different associations and organisations.

The Presidential CEO Forum, according to Barbara Mulwana, who is their Chairperson, is a direct and adequate link between the private sector leadership, CEOs from corporate institutions and government executives with the aim of contributing to the National Development Agenda.

Mulwana said that their team is "driven by Uganda First orientation to developing the economy - investments; industries; manufacturing; and export promotion."