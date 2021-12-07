Malawi: Government Approves 'Extended Christmas and New Year Holidays' for Civil Servants

Government has said civil servants will be on extended Christmas and New Year's holidays from Friday, December 24, 2021 to Monday, January 3, 2022.

According to a circular dated 6th December, 2021, Reference No SPC/S/OOI from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, addressed to all controlling officers and heads of departments, and copied to the Accountant General, this means that civil servants will wind up their duties on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and return to work on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Chikhosi, however, explains that the granting of this extended period of holidays does not mean declaration of public holidays in Malawi.

"The extended holidays are meant to enable civil servants to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's festivities with their families and give them adequate time to rest.

"I wish to point out that while civil servants will be on the extended public holidays, officers whose institutions provide essential services such as hospitals, police, immigration, road safety services, fire brigades and airports and others in similar categories are required to remain at work, in order to avoid disruption of essential services during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

According to the circular, these categories of officers shall be allowed to take their holidays of corresponding days in the new year.

"Controlling Officers for such institutions are therefore advised to put in place proper arrangements for staff providing essential services to proceed on holidays at an appropriate and convenient time.

"Following the granting of the extended festive holidays, controlling officers are required to process salaries on time to enable the Accountant General to facilitate payment of civil servants' salaries before they proceed on the extended holidays.

"May l, therefore, take this opportunity to wish all civil servants a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. Please ensure safety of yourself and your families during the festive season and observe all Covid-19 preventive and safety measures," it concludes.