Uganda: Property Worth Millions Lost As Fire Guts Kigungu Landing Site

More than 100 people living at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality have been left homeless after parts of the place were gutted by fire Sunday evening.

To many residents like Mr Kassim Kamya, the cause of the fire that started at around 7pm remains unknown.

"We have no starting point. It all came as a surprise and some of us could not rescue our properties from the houses," he said.

According to residents, several household items including cups, plates and blankets estimated in multi-million shillings were all destroyed.

Kigungu landing site is situated between a UPDF garrison command base and Entebbe International Airport- and home for close to 30,000 people in the fishing business and general merchandise.

Fire brigade officers were dispatched from the Aviation Police to the entry check point of the landing site as soon as the fire broke out.

Police is currently investigating the cause of the fire at the landing site that also acts as the exit point for people heading to distant shores like Ssese and Bussi Islands.